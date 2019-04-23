WATCH LIVE: Distracted driving bills take next steps in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - News 6's push to drive change continues Tuesday as two important bills to end distracted driving take their next steps in the capital.

Our crew will be in Tallahassee this week as both the full House and Senate are set to vote on new laws.

While both bills would make texting and driving a primary offense, there are differences between Senate Bill 76 and House Bill 107.

[RELATED: How to contact Central Florida elected officials | Timeline: News 6 Driving Change]

The Senate bill goes even farther when it comes to safety behind the wheel, mandating that drivers use only hands-free devices.

News 6 anchor Matt Austin has stood beside lawmakers and testified before them multiple times to push for legislation since he was badly injured in a 2016 crash in which the other driver admitted to texting behind the wheel.

Since then, Austin and News 6 have been committed to driving change and making the roads safer for everyone in the Sunshine State.

This is the farthest recent distracted driving bills have gotten in the Legislature.

The bills did not make it through last year, but a brand new host of leaders are determined to see change this year with a new plan of action.

State representative Jackie Toledo wrote the latest House bill and new House speaker Jose Oliva told News 6 he wanted the bill to focus on all distractions, not just cellphones.

Special Order meetings will be underway Tuesday for the bills to be read.

Follow our push to drive change on News 6 and ClickOrlando.com/DrivingChange.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.