Orlando Repertory Theatre holds camps for students on spring break

On Left: An Orlando Repertory Theatre Youth Academy performance of “My Son Pinocchio Jr." On right, a Youth Academy performance of “Big Fish.” (Images courtesy of Michael Cairns/ Orlando Repertory Theatre)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Repertory Theatre is welcoming students who are on spring break this week to its camps.

“Kids are so excited to be here. We’re having classes from first grade through 12th grade right now,” said Jenn Adams-Carrasquillo, senior director of education. “Kids are feeling the same stress everyone is, related to school, related to whatever is going on at home. And being able to come here and step into the shoes of another character and see something from someone else’s point of view, I think, it’s giving them a little bit of a break and much needed jazz-up to the mind and get it going again.”

Senior Director of Marketing Olivia DeMarco also told News 6 that The Rep is shining the spotlight on Central Florida theater teachers this month for Theatre in our Schools Month. You can visit The Rep’s blog to see the educators highlighted.

”People have realized how important the arts are, and specifically theatre right now, because it’s all about a connection one person to another, whether it’s virtually or in person, and having those emotionally creative experiences,” DeMarco said.

The Rep is also a partner of the 2021 Collaborative Campaign for the Arts. Eligible gifts though April 30 will at 15% by United Arts.

Summer camp offerings will be announced in the next few weeks. You can sign your kids up online at orlandorep.com.