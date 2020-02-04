Orlando Science Center, OUC bring STEM lessons straight to schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center and OUC are taking real-life STEM lessons on the road to Orange and Osceola County fifth graders.

The Alternative Water and Energy Supply Observation Methods and Education, or Project A.W.E.S.O.M.E. serves every fifth grade student in OUC’s service area. Since it began in 2009, the project has impacted 100-thousand fifth graders.

Project A.W.E.S.O.M.E. traveled to Azalea Park Elementary recently. Instructor Evelyn Garcia from OSC first led the students through a discussion about water conservation, then challenged the students to build a model home incorporating conservation techniques.

“Being able to collaborate and work on the 21st century skills is something we always try to push at the Science Center. They do a really good job of paying attention the whole time. It’s very interactive, so the fact that they can kind of shout out a little more than they would in school is a plus for them,” Garcia said.

OSC Vice President of Marketing Jeff Stanford said while the hands-on activity is short, the lesson lasts a lifetime.

"We are kind of growing the next generation of conservationists. And we'd heard from parents who have had their kids come home and turned off the lights in the house and asked dad why he's taking such a long shower. They really are becoming our advocates," he said.

OUC is the sponsor and primary founder of Project A.W.E.S.O.M.E. To learn more about programs at the Orlando Science Center, click here.