‘Giving back, serving others,’ Businesswoman finds purpose in a pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – This last year has brought change, uncertainty and self-reflection for so many but for one Central Florida businesswoman it also meant a chance to make a difference.

Michelle Sanchez-Vahamonde turned her feelings of helplessness into hope. Vahamonde started her own nonprofit called Above and Beyond for Change.

Her first projects have all centered around the students at Pinewood Elementary in Orlando.

News 6 was there as she completed a bike giveaway inspired by the annual Bike to School Day.

“Every kid should have a bike, every kid should have a bike,” Sanchez-Vahamonde said from the student drop off lane at the Title 1 school.

The idea came from Pinewood Elementary first grade teacher Nisha Phillip-Malahoo.

“Michelle is the backbone of all of this. I have a dream and Michelle makes that dream come to life,” Philip-Malahoo said. “This couldn’t be possible without Michelle.”

Ad

The two worked together, partnering with Bike/Walk Central Florida. Together they purchased new bikes and others were donated from the Orlando Police Department.

Ad