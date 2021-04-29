Viral video inspires home designer to invest in community

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Victor VanLancker has always had a big heart and a desire to help others but when he saw a viral video depicting the city he loves, he knew he had to do more.

The video — a documentary that portrays the harsh contrast between Daytona Beach’s tourist beachside and the neighborhoods just miles away — was his call to action.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

VanLancker is using his background as a designer and his contacts in the construction industry to bring new housing to the Midtown area.

Ad

“My whole deal is it’s not about profits, it’s just to help affordable housing,” VanLancker said.

On a sunny afternoon, VanLancker wrestled with a set of blueprints. A steady sea breeze pushes against the pages as he struggles to find the one he’s looking for.

“The design of these houses will look like this,” VanLancker said with excitement after finally finding the rendering showing the front elevation of a home with classic looks.

VanLancker stood at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. and Wallace Street in Daytona Beach where an empty double lot is waiting for development.

Ad

Ad