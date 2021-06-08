Orlando Junior Academy still accepting children for special needs summer camp

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking for a summer camp for your child with special needs, the Fresh Start Camp runs through July and still has openings.

The camp is run by behavior therapists and educators from Florida Children’s Academy and is held at the Orlando Junior Academy. It’s for children ages 4 through 12 and siblings are also accepted.

[TRENDING: Amazon Sidewalk launches, sharing your internet | Fastly causes widespread internet outage | Man wanted in slaying shoots himself in store]

Ad

“It’s not just a summer camp,” director Rachel Rodriguez said. “It’s fun because the goals are very minor. We’re looking at social skills. We are looking at occupational skills like gross motor and fine skills. We are going a lot, but in a fun setting.”

Camp runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. Rodriguez said many of the students have been at home doing virtual learning and have some anxiety about returning to an in-person setting.

“I have children with ADHD. We have a lot of children on and off the spectrum as well as children with Down syndrome. In the program we go through different areas of behavior with the kids. We look at their IEP. We make sure they are staying on task and getting them ready for the school year, giving the parents a break and getting them ready,” Rodriguez said.

The price is $299 per week and meals are provided. To learn more about Fresh Start Camp, click here.