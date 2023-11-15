At least 60% of American adults do not have a will or trust. Here’s how to set it up

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to writing a will or trust only 1 in 3 Americans has an estate plan according to a 2023 survey by Caring.com.

In case you’re wondering, Florida legislation allows E-wills so they are legal, and valid in the Sunshine State.

Mitch Mitchell, counsel for online estate service Trust and Will, said it is not as complicated as you think.

“Anybody can make a will or trust,” Mitchell told News 6. ”An attorney is not required to be involved in that process in any state.”

According to Caring.com Trust and Will is considered one of the top 10 online will services of 2023.

One of the keys to the recommendation for the companies on the list is “free educational materials about estate planning.”

“Once you understand what those documents are and who’s named in them, that’s when you can flow through this process,” Mitchell said.

The prices are reasonable starting at about $159 dollars to $599.

Caring.com writes, “The starting cost of $159 for a will may seem a bit high, but it includes a HIPPA release form, a living will, and a power of attorney, for a total of less than $40 per document.”

Mitchell told News 6, the key to a will or trust is peace of mind for you and your family.

“You are leaving a legacy for your family in creating a plan, Mitchell said. “You have an opportunity to have a say and it’s a real missed opportunity if you decide to do nothing.”

