Florida congressman wants fiber optics crews held accountable after trail of broken sewer, sprinkler lines

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The fallout from subcontractors with Colorado-based WIDEOPENWEST, or WOW!, has residents in Seminole and Orange counties more frustrated by the day.

Crews have torn apart residential lawns, cable and sewer lines as they cut a path for underground fiber optics in neighborhoods across Central Florida.

Longtime Altamonte Springs residents Jim and Linda told News 6 their internet cable line has been cut five times since August and their lawn looks like straw.

“We had no idea what WOW! was,” Jim said. “They come by in their truck, they’ll throw a piece of sod and go.”

The couple asked that we not use their last name but wanted to share their story as a warning to residents whose neighborhoods are next on the fiber optics company’s list.

The WOW! door hanger messages left in some neighborhoods promised “to take special care of your lawn and take necessary restorations needed during construction.”

During our reporting, to date, we have seen brown dried-out sod, crews resting and eating on private property, trash, clipped internet lines, ruptured sewer lines and crews that shrug at residents because they cannot speak English.

Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz told News 6 the company seems to take the attitude that you need to prove WOW! crews were behind the damage.

“I’ve got to take out staff at Altamonte Springs at tax payer expense to bird dog these people just to tell the truth,” a frustrated Martz said. “What has been most troubling for us is the indifference these companies have shown when they break public utility lines.”

Congressman Darren Soto (D-9th district) told News 6 he will work with the station to make sure WOW! subcontractors are held accountable for any damage.

“There’s going to be a period of inconvenience,” Soto said. “But that doesn’t mean we let the contractors run wild.”

A company spokesperson told News 6 she will work with WKMG-TV to make sure issues are addressed.

In a statement to News 6 she wrote in part:

We take responsibility when we are at fault for any disruptions or damage and apologize for any inconvenience. If a homeowner believes WOW! has damaged their property, they should contact WOW! at 321-233-2236 or by emailing cfl.construction@wowinc.com . WOW! will promptly repair damage for which we are responsible at no cost to the homeowner.”

In March, Altamonte Springs hit WOW! with a permit violation writing in part, ”WOW! has caused repeated and significant damage.”

Photos of massive holes created from sewer breaks at Hattaway Drive and Barclay Avenue and State Road 436 in front of the Kohl’s shopping center are just two of the locations the city has repaired.

Martz said he has roughly 100 complaints from residents reporting broken sewer lines, broken sprinkler heads, cut cables and trash and bottles left behind by WOW! crews.

Altamonte Springs confirms there are at least two more fiber optics companies coming to the area, they just don’t know who or when.

Some residents say the crews installed the underground lines without incident, but complaints are starting to mount.

