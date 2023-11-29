Demand for Medicare plans continues as Dec. 7 deadline draws near

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Senior Resource Alliance, Central Florida’s Area Agency on Aging, reported a 132% increase in callers seeking Medicare health care enrollment help. The calls started the last week of October and are expected to continue until open enrollment ends on Dec. 7.

Karla Radka, president and CEO of the Senior Resource Alliance, said the high level of demand can be attributed to an increase of over 22,000 in the Central Florida service area’s 65-plus population between 2021 and 2022.

“That’s what we call a silver tsunami, with thousands of seniors that are going through Medicare open enrollment for the first time in need of assistance,” Radka said.

Within Brevard, Osceola, Orange, and Seminole counties alone, census data indicates there are now over 466,000 Medicare-eligible seniors.

The key is getting a plan that fits your needs, according to Connie Health Southeast general manager Willam Revuelta.

His company is one of a growing list of professionals trained to help you navigate the programs at no charge to you.

Revuelta told News 6 there are more than 50 Medicare insurance plans available in each county with plenty of options.

“There’s everything from HMO plans to PPO plans, Medicare supplement plans, prescription drug plans,” Revuelta said. “Every individual goes in there and puts in their personal situation and we tailor it to their specific needs.”

You can choose Medicare insurance options on the Connie Health Medicare website.

Senior Resource Alliance, a nonprofit agency, has for the first time set up a dedicated SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Seniors) program hotline at 407-514-0019, in addition to its in-person locations.

SHINE is a statewide program offering counseling on Medicare, prescription drugs and other health insurance concerns from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding federal holidays.

Volunteers are also needed to help seniors with another pressing issue: Medicare scams. As technology has advanced, scammers have gotten better and better at impersonating Medicare officials.

“Individuals that are new to the Medicare system are very vulnerable, as are our seniors in general, especially during open enrollment when many health care plans are providing information over the phone or online,” Radka said.

If someone claims to be with Medicare and asks you for personal account numbers including your social security number, just hang up.

You can call Medicare directly at 1-800-Medicare.

