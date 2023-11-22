‘Holiday 100′ Google list built on gift searches. Here are some ideas for you

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2023 holiday season’s what-to-buy list has exploded on the internet this year.

A new survey of 800 shoppers by Google found that shopping has become a challenge.

The Google Trend survey results showed 41% find holiday shopping difficult because they need more ideas of “what to give” while 23% “feel uninspired.”

Some of the popular items trending on Google’s Holiday 100 list almost sound like we are making it up.

For hair styles that need it, claw clips have been trending on the Google search world since March.

Other items on the trending list include: Cozyberry Candle Warmer, lab grown diamond tennis necklace, human dog bed and hair dryers.

Christina Basilio, a Google Trends expert, said the gifts offer a nice blend of options.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“Some of them are fun, some of them are a little nostalgic,” Basilio told News 6. " Something we see every December are smart watches.”

For Lego fans there is a Lego Bonsai tree, speed cubes and a unique 3-D puzzle vase.

“This is my personal favorite,” Basilio said. “You can make an actual flower vase.”

For shoppers looking for an affordable price point, just go to Google Search and type in “Shop Deals.”

Basilio said this is a shopper’s delight.

“You’ll find millions of on-sale products already marked down,” Basilio said. “You don’t have to hunt.”

You can find all 100 gifts by clicking here.

If you have a consumer or investment issue, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words “make ends meet” along with your contact information and issue to 407-676-7428.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: