12,000 gallons of sewage spill into Orlando ponds

ORLANDO, Fla. - An estimated 12,000 gallons of sewage spilled into two retention ponds Sunday in Rosemont, according to Orlando officials.

The spill occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a sanitary sewer overflow at 3915 South Lake Orlando Parkway. The leak was stopped about an hour later, according to the city.

Officials said a bypass pipe coupling failed, leading to the spill.

The surrounding ground and adjacent maintenance area were cleaned and sanitized, with about 6,000 gallons of contaminated water recovered and disposed of back into the city's sewage treatment plant, according to the officials.

Crews continued to clean the spill Monday.

A lake alert will be issued, and the city said it will monitor and test the lakes and stormwater systems in the impacted area.

Residents in the area have been notified of the spill via door hangers as well as door-to-door visits from city staff. Signage has also been put in place to alert residents to the spill.

For reference, an average in-ground pool holds about 12,000 gallons of water.

