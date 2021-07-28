Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine data on young kids by end of September

We’re one step closer for young children to get cleared for coronavirus vaccines.

Pfizer announced they could release vaccine data on children 5 to 11 years old by the end of September.

The biopharmaceutical company says it will release COVID-19 vaccine safety and immune data that would support the decision to allow vaccinations.

This is a change from an original announcement, pushing the age for emergency authorization of the vaccine from 2 to now 5 years old.

The company says the data on those younger children could come later this year,

According to the New York Times, Moderna says it doesn’t expect to get emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children until late this year or early next year.