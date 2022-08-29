Biden administration ending free home COVID tests

The federal government is ending its offer to ship free at-home covid tests this coming Friday.

The Biden administration first launched the program through the covid.gov website in January.

Americans were able to order four free tests per household then and could place a second order in March.

A third round began in May, making every household eligible for more than a dozen COVID tests.

The covid.gov website now shows a message saying ordering tests will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 2.

The reason is Congress hasn’t provided the additional funding necessary for the program to continue.

