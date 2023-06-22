Get yourself checked: National HIV Testing Day is June 27

National HIV Testing Day is June 27. Free 'Private' HIV screenings will be offered all month long in Orlando.

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day.

Several free HIV testing events will be hosted throughout the month for those that want to know their HIV status.

According to the health department, studies have shown very promising treatments for those with early detection and diagnosis. This can help improve a patient’s health, reduce transmission and eventually lead to undetectable HIV viral loads.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County offers routine HIV testing by appointment or walk-in as well as PrEP services by appointment.

The Department of Health said it hopes everyone takes the opportunity to get tested and learn more about available HIV treatment and prevention options.

Here are several confidential HIV testing events scheduled:

June 23, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Harmony Healthcare Orlando)

408 E. Michigan St.

June 24, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Harmony Healthcare Orlando)

2420 E. Colonial Drive

June 26, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Sunshine Specialty Health Care)

125 E. Main St. (Apopka)

June 27, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Bliss Cares)

1920 Aloma Ave.

Walgreens (testing by Bliss Cares)

2251 N. Semoran Blvd.

Walgreens (testing by Center for Multicultural Wellness & Prevention)

125 E. Main St.

Walgreens (testing by Community Care Resources of Florida)

1200 Kuhl Ave.

Walgreens (testing by Community Care Resources of Florida)

2100 N. Orange Ave.

Walgreens (testing by Crew Health)

5903 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Walgreens (testing by Embrace Health)

2550 N. Hiawassee Road

Walgreens (testing by Harmony Healthcare Orlando)

2420 E. Colonial Drive

Walgreens (testing by Midway Specialty Care Center)

5601 N. Hiawassee Road

Walgreens (testing by Orange Blossom Family Health)

920 S. Kirkman Road

Walgreens (testing by Pineapple Healthcare)

8000 Lake Underhill Road

Walgreens (testing by Positive Assistance Inc.)

5185 North Lane

Walgreens (testing by Sunshine Specialty Health Care)

408 E. Michigan St.

Walgreens (testing by The LGBT+ Center Orlando)

3301 Edgewater Drive

June 28, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Embrace Health)

2550 N. Hiawassee Road

Walgreens (testing by Miracle of Love)

6651 Old Winter Garden Road

Walgreens (testing by Sunshine Specialty Health Care)

5185 North Lane

June 29, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Sunshine Specialty Health Care)

5903 S. Orange Blossom Trail

June 30, 2023

Walgreens (testing by Sunshine Specialty Health Care)

1200 Kuhl Ave.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call the health department at 407-858-1437 for HIV testing and 407-723-4170 for PrEP services. KnowYourHIVStatus.com to learn about testing options in your area or to order a free at-home HIV testing kit mailed directly to the address of your choice.

For more information, call 1-800-FLA-AIDS or 1-(800) 352-2437; en español, 1-800-545-SIDA; in Creole, 1-800-AIDS-101

