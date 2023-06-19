Central Florida’s ‘Sunsets at the Zoo’ to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride

SANFORD, Fla. – This month’s Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ “Sunset at the Zoo” will have a focus on LGBTQ+ Pride.

In case you didn’t know, the Zoo has been hosting these events every fourth Friday of the month, from May to September.

Guests can enjoy an evening full of live music, entertainment, food, drinks and chats with professional zookeepers, all while enjoying the sunset alongside 300 diverse animals. This year, the plan is to spotlight cultures complete with special activities, foods and educational opportunities.

This month’s “Sunset at the Zoo” event will take place on June 23. Guests will be able to celebrate their LGBTQ+ friends and family, enjoy vendors, food trucks and entertainment at the zoo.

Vendors present will include Zebra Coalition, PFLAG of Greater Orlando, Seminole Youth Alliance and Come Out With Pride Orlando.

The food trucks featured will be Churros & Cream and The Knot by Rollin’ Dough.

Tickets are $6 online and $8 on-site. Last admission will be at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

