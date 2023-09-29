News 6, Centra Care offer free flu shots: Here’s when and where

News 6 and AdventHealth Centra Care are teaming up once again to offer free flu shots in Central Florida.

Centra Care will host three events in October where Central Floridians can receive free flu shots. Insurance is not required.

The free flu shots will be offered at the following locations and times:

Thursday, October 12, at Centra Care in Ocala

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3708 SW College Road

Ocala, FL 34474

Monday, October 16, at Centra Care in Ocoee

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

11001 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 110

Ocoee, FL 34761

Wednesday, October 18, at Centra Care in Melbourne

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6345 N. Wickham Road, Unit 101

Melbourne, FL 32940

President Joe Biden recently received the flu shot.

The White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo that Biden received both shots on Sept. 22.

“As we enter the cold and flu season, the president encourages all Americans to follow his example and to check with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to assure that they are fully vaccinated,” O’Connor wrote.