☀️Counties with the warmest summers in Florida

(Gerald Herbert, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s almost summer, and the weather is starting to heat up.

With this in mind, Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Florida using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000.