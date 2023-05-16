🍖🥦How much plant-based foods would you have to eat to get same amount of protein as meat?

Canva

Broccoli

- Protein per 100g: 2.4g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 13.6g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 1,337.5g/600.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 1,291.7g/467.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 1,195.8g/314.7 cal

Not everyone is a fan of the flavorful green florets, but we should all be. Aside from providing proteins, broccoli is low in calories and high in antioxidants and fiber. It is also a premium provider of iron, potassium, and vitamins C and K. If you prefer a vegetarian diet, an au gratin recipe with any kind of cheese may suit even the pickiest diners.

Asparagus

- Protein per 100g: 2.4g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 21.8g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 1,337.5g/374.3 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 1,291.7g/291.7 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 1,195.8g/196.3 cal

There are over 300 species of asparagus. The most common variety is Asparagus officinalis, an edible low-calorie plant with an impressive list of nutrients. Asparagus is an outstanding source of vitamin K, needed to maintain bone health and prevent blood clotting. It is also packed with vitamin C, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, and folate.

Spinach

- Protein per 100g: 3.0g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 25.8g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 1,070.0g/316.3 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 1,033.3g/246.5 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 956.7g/165.9 cal

The green leaf has enjoyed free positive marketing since the 1930s when the comic strip character Popeye started promoting canned spinach as an instant muscle-building food. You may not see the benefits of eating spinach automatically but be assured that it is a nutrient-rich vegetable. Potassium, calcium, beta carotene, and vitamins A and K are abundant in the beloved sailor's favorite food, as is iron, which is important for healthy red blood cells.

Sweet corn

- Protein per 100g: 3.3g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 7.6g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 972.7g/1,073.7 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 939.4g/836.8 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 869.7g/563.2 cal

Sweet corn is easy on the eyes and the palate. It is also filled with vitamins and minerals. When corn is harvested mature and dry, it is considered a grain, but when it is consumed young and tender, it's a vegetable. Sweet corn not only makes salads tastier, but it can also bring an interesting twist to traditional dishes. Ever tried Southern corn pancakes? Yum.

Artichokes

- Protein per 100g: 3.3g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 13.9g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 972.7g/587.1 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 939.4g/457.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 869.7g/307.9 cal

The world-famous Mediterranean diet includes artichokes in many of its recipes. They can be served marinated, stuffed, truffled, or grilled. The cook's imagination is the limit for this sophisticated ingredient. Regardless of how they are prepared, artichokes are a low-glycemic index food, rich in vitamin C and calcium.

Brussels sprouts

- Protein per 100g: 3.6g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 14.2g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 891.7g/574.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 861.1g/447.9 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 797.2g/301.4 cal

The vegetables that look like mini cabbages are gigantic in nutrients. Brussels sprouts are an excellent source of folate and vitamins K and C. They are high in fiber and low in calories, a perfect combination to maintain a healthy digestive system. If you can't get kids to eat them boiled, try chopping and sautéing them until golden in olive oil with sea salt and minced garlic cloves or roasting them in the oven with the same ingredients.

White button mushrooms

- Protein per 100g: 3.6g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 27.5g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 891.7g/296.7 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 861.1g/231.3 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 797.2g/155.6 cal

European gastronomy favors dishes with creamy sauces made with cooked fungi, while Asians traditionally prefer them raw or lightly cooked. Either way, vitamins B5, B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), and copper are abundant in white button mushrooms.

Quinoa

- Protein per 100g: 4.4g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 7.3g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 729.5g/1,117.8 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 704.5g/871.2 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 652.3g/586.3 cal

Presented in recent years as a superfood, quinoa has more nutrients than other grains. Since it does not grow on grass—like wheat, rice, or oats—it is considered a pseudo-cereal. The Andean whole grain—known by Indigenous tribes centuries before colonial times—is rich in potassium, manganese, phosphorus, iron, selenium, and magnesium. It is a low-glycemic index food packed with fiber.

Green peas

- Protein per 100g: 5.4g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 12.8g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 594.4g/637.5 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 574.1g/496.9 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 531.5g/334.4 cal

Green peas are nutritious, healthy, and easy on the stomach; that's why they are one of the first foods fed to infants. Picking up the tiny legumes helps develop fine motor skills, while they supply vitamins K, C, and B, manganese, copper, and iron.

Lima beans

- Protein per 100g: 6.8g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 11.1g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 472.1g/735.1 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 455.9g/573.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 422.1g/385.6 cal

Different types of lima beans have been part of the diet of Mesoamerican people since pre-Hispanic times. Fast-forward to present-day southern Europe and you will find them in several recipes. Though packed with vitamins and minerals, what is really impressive is the amount of iron they contain, even more than leafy greens.

Navy beans

- Protein per 100g: 8.2g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 11.8g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 391.5g/691.5 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 378.0g/539.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 350.0g/362.7 cal

Like all their "cousins," navy beans are stuffed with fiber, minerals, and vitamins. In Spain, the cooked legumes are combined with olive oil, chopped scallions, bay leaves, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and salt to make an easy and tasty dish served cold in summer or warm in winter.

Split peas

- Protein per 100g: 8.3g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 14.1g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 386.7g/578.7 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 373.5g/451.1 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 345.8g/303.5 cal

Several Mediterranean, African, and Middle Eastern countries have included split peas in their traditional dishes for centuries. As a puree similar to hummus, in stews or soups, different types of split peas are prepared with all kinds of condiments, meats, and spices to make nutrient-filled tasty recipes that eventually found their way West.

Kidney beans

- Protein per 100g: 8.7g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 13.7g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 369.0g/595.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 356.3g/464.2 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 329.9g/312.4 cal

In a vegetarian or vegan diet, the main concern of nutritionists is the proper intake of iron, B-complex vitamins, and folates, which are amply found in meat, eggs, and dairy. However, kidney beans are a trustworthy source of such nutrients, as are other legumes. Honey barbecue slow-cooked kidney beans are popular in Southern gastronomy.

Black beans

- Protein per 100g: 8.9g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 13.4g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 360.7g/609.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 348.3g/474.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 322.5g/319.4 cal

Black beans are the supreme ingredient of Caribbean home meals. From Cuba's "arroz congri" to Venezuela's "pabellón" to Brazilian "feijoada," black beans have become a culinary and cultural staple that has conquered devotees beyond Latin America's borders, becoming a worldwide source of protein.

Pinto beans

- Protein per 100g: 9.0g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 12.6g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 356.7g/647.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 344.4g/504.8 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 318.9g/339.7 cal

Mexican, Tex-Mex, and Cal-Mex cuisine cannot exist without pinto beans. As a main ingredient of burritos and chili con carne or as a perfect side for Baja fish tacos, pinto beans are both delicious and nutritious. They are particularly rich in iron and phosphorus.

Lentils

- Protein per 100g: 9.0g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 15.6g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 356.7g/523.1 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 344.4g/407.7 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 318.9g/274.4 cal

This flavorful legume is known to be a prime source of fiber. However, they also contain considerable amounts of iron and folate. Many cultures have created savory dishes prepared with brown, green, or red lentils. One you can't miss is Turkish lentil soup, made with red lentils, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and Aleppo pepper flakes.

Borlotti beans

- Protein per 100g: 9.3g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 13.7g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 345.2g/595.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 333.3g/464.2 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 308.6g/312.4 cal

Endemic to northern parts of South America, borlotti beans were made popular thanks to Italian and Portuguese casseroles, soups, and sides. Their attractive pinkish color with red specks and creamy texture makes them perfect for both hot and cold recipes.

Large white beans

- Protein per 100g: 9.7g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 14.0g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 330.9g/582.9 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 319.6g/454.3 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 295.9g/305.7 cal

If you are searching for a nutrient-rich bean, look no further. Large white beans contain larger amounts of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper, and manganese than their legume counterparts. They are also packed with folates and vitamin E and are the highest source of protein among beans.

Soybean sprouts

- Protein per 100g: 13.1g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 21.5g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 245.0g/379.5 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 236.6g/295.8 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 219.1g/199.1 cal

Though common in traditional Asian dishes, in recent decades soybean sprouts have found their way into Western recipes, even in sandwiches. While mild in flavor, they are rich in nutrients such as magnesium, copper, manganese, vitamin C, B-complex vitamins, and folates.

Firm tofu

- Protein per 100g: 17.3g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 24.0g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 185.5g/340.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 179.2g/265.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 165.9g/178.3 cal

Firm tofu can transform a vegan chef's kitchen into an experiment lab. It can be used to replace beef, chicken, or cheese in hundreds of recipes while adding impressive amounts of calcium, manganese, copper, and selenium.

Edamame

- Protein per 100g: 18.2g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 21.2g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 176.4g/384.9 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 170.3g/300.0 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 157.7g/201.9 cal

Made popular in the Western world by Japanese restaurants, edamame has been part of Asian diets for centuries. Young and tender soybeans in their pod are boiled in water with a hint of salt, and voilà, ready to eat! The legume is rich in minerals, folates, and vitamin B nutrients.

Peanut butter

- Protein per 100g: 24.1g

--- Protein per 200 cal: 8.2g

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal chicken breast: 133.2g/995.1 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal pork chop: 128.6g/775.6 cal

- Amount for equivalent protein to 100g/200 cal beef skirt steak: 119.1g/522.0 cal

Despite their name, peanuts are not nuts; they are legumes. Natural peanut butter (without added sugar, vegetable oil, or other additives) is rich in vitamins E, B3 (niacin), and B6, as well as manganese and magnesium. It is a protein-packed food and a source of healthy fat, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol (the bad kind) and decreases the risk of heart disease.

