👨‍👶‍👶States with the most single-parent households

#51. Hawaii

- Single-parent households: 21,714 (4.6% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 16,032 (3.4% of all households, #50 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 5,682 (1.2% of all households, #37 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 87,916 (18.4% of all households, #22 highest)

#50. New Hampshire

- Single-parent households: 24,778 (4.6% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 18,668 (3.5% of all households, #48 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 6,110 (1.1% of all households, #47 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 95,517 (17.7% of all households, #29 highest)

#49. Maine

- Single-parent households: 26,257 (4.6% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 19,541 (3.4% of all households, #49 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 6,716 (1.2% of all households, #36 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 87,942 (15.4% of all households, #46 highest)

#48. Montana

- Single-parent households: 21,507 (4.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 14,998 (3.4% of all households, #51 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 6,509 (1.5% of all households, #9 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 73,572 (16.9% of all households, #37 highest)

#47. Vermont

- Single-parent households: 13,130 (5.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 10,028 (3.8% of all households, #45 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 3,102 (1.2% of all households, #39 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 39,575 (15.1% of all households, #49 highest)

#46. West Virginia

- Single-parent households: 35,764 (5.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 27,905 (3.9% of all households, #42 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 7,859 (1.1% of all households, #46 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 108,466 (15.2% of all households, #48 highest)

#45. Utah

- Single-parent households: 53,042 (5.1% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 39,305 (3.8% of all households, #43 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 13,737 (1.3% of all households, #28 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 303,732 (29.4% of all households, #1 highest)

#44. Wyoming

- Single-parent households: 11,959 (5.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 8,701 (3.8% of all households, #46 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 3,258 (1.4% of all households, #18 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 45,198 (19.6% of all households, #13 highest)

#43. North Dakota

- Single-parent households: 16,444 (5.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 12,014 (3.8% of all households, #44 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 4,430 (1.4% of all households, #17 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 59,443 (18.8% of all households, #18 highest)

#42. Idaho

- Single-parent households: 33,920 (5.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 24,389 (3.7% of all households, #47 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 9,531 (1.5% of all households, #8 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 146,016 (22.2% of all households, #3 highest)

#41. Washington

- Single-parent households: 151,954 (5.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 114,897 (3.9% of all households, #41 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 37,057 (1.3% of all households, #22 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 584,510 (19.9% of all households, #11 highest)

#40. Oregon

- Single-parent households: 87,455 (5.3% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 66,173 (4.0% of all households, #40 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 21,282 (1.3% of all households, #26 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 295,138 (17.8% of all households, #27 highest)

#39. Minnesota

- Single-parent households: 121,366 (5.4% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 91,530 (4.1% of all households, #38 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 29,836 (1.3% of all households, #24 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 444,643 (19.9% of all households, #12 highest)

#38. Colorado

- Single-parent households: 122,139 (5.5% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 88,089 (4.0% of all households, #39 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 34,050 (1.5% of all households, #6 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 448,753 (20.1% of all households, #8 highest)

#37. South Dakota

- Single-parent households: 19,285 (5.6% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 14,734 (4.3% of all households, #36 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 4,551 (1.3% of all households, #30 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 65,896 (19.1% of all households, #15 highest)

#36. Iowa

- Single-parent households: 73,488 (5.8% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 56,065 (4.4% of all households, #35 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 17,423 (1.4% of all households, #14 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 241,826 (19.0% of all households, #16 highest)

#35. Nebraska

- Single-parent households: 45,353 (5.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 34,394 (4.5% of all households, #33 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 10,959 (1.4% of all households, #16 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 157,032 (20.5% of all households, #7 highest)

#34. Kansas

- Single-parent households: 67,703 (5.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 51,845 (4.5% of all households, #32 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 15,858 (1.4% of all households, #15 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 227,443 (20.0% of all households, #9 highest)

#33. Wisconsin

- Single-parent households: 142,024 (5.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 106,536 (4.4% of all households, #34 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 35,488 (1.5% of all households, #5 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 413,088 (17.2% of all households, #33 highest)

#32. Massachusetts

- Single-parent households: 159,427 (5.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 133,036 (4.9% of all households, #27 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 26,391 (1.0% of all households, #50 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 497,049 (18.3% of all households, #23 highest)

#31. New Jersey

- Single-parent households: 201,547 (5.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 167,644 (4.9% of all households, #25 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 33,903 (1.0% of all households, #49 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 722,047 (21.3% of all households, #5 highest)

#30. Alaska

- Single-parent households: 15,493 (6.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 11,077 (4.3% of all households, #37 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 4,416 (1.7% of all households, #2 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 55,806 (21.4% of all households, #4 highest)

#29. Pennsylvania

- Single-parent households: 309,013 (6.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 246,207 (4.8% of all households, #30 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 62,806 (1.2% of all households, #31 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 865,873 (16.8% of all households, #38 highest)

#28. California

- Single-parent households: 786,909 (6.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 614,747 (4.7% of all households, #31 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 172,162 (1.3% of all households, #19 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 2,780,272 (21.0% of all households, #6 highest)

#27. Virginia

- Single-parent households: 198,491 (6.1% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 160,205 (4.9% of all households, #26 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 38,286 (1.2% of all households, #34 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 647,650 (19.9% of all households, #10 highest)

#26. Florida

- Single-parent households: 498,573 (6.1% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 404,882 (5.0% of all households, #23 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 93,691 (1.1% of all households, #40 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 1,246,178 (15.3% of all households, #47 highest)

#25. Michigan

- Single-parent households: 246,353 (6.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 194,529 (4.9% of all households, #24 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 51,824 (1.3% of all households, #21 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 674,104 (17.0% of all households, #35 highest)

#24. Illinois

- Single-parent households: 307,888 (6.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 253,375 (5.1% of all households, #21 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 54,513 (1.1% of all households, #41 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 914,650 (18.6% of all households, #20 highest)

#23. Missouri

- Single-parent households: 152,502 (6.3% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 119,199 (4.9% of all households, #29 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 33,303 (1.4% of all households, #12 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 428,858 (17.6% of all households, #31 highest)

#22. New York

- Single-parent households: 472,953 (6.3% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 396,893 (5.3% of all households, #17 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 76,060 (1.0% of all households, #48 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 1,287,324 (17.1% of all households, #34 highest)

#21. Connecticut

- Single-parent households: 90,503 (6.4% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 74,605 (5.3% of all households, #18 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 15,898 (1.1% of all households, #44 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 256,971 (18.4% of all households, #21 highest)

#20. Arizona

- Single-parent households: 170,878 (6.4% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 131,613 (4.9% of all households, #28 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 39,265 (1.5% of all households, #4 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 471,715 (17.6% of all households, #30 highest)

#19. Kentucky

- Single-parent households: 114,047 (6.5% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 88,790 (5.1% of all households, #22 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 25,257 (1.4% of all households, #13 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 309,072 (17.7% of all households, #28 highest)

#18. Indiana

- Single-parent households: 174,522 (6.6% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 137,388 (5.2% of all households, #20 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 37,134 (1.4% of all households, #11 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 478,486 (18.2% of all households, #24 highest)

#17. Delaware

- Single-parent households: 25,625 (6.7% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 20,494 (5.4% of all households, #16 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 5,131 (1.3% of all households, #29 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 58,930 (15.5% of all households, #45 highest)

#16. Rhode Island

- Single-parent households: 28,496 (6.7% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 23,446 (5.5% of all households, #14 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 5,050 (1.2% of all households, #38 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 68,447 (16.0% of all households, #44 highest)

#15. Ohio

- Single-parent households: 320,166 (6.7% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 257,550 (5.4% of all households, #15 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 62,616 (1.3% of all households, #20 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 789,525 (16.6% of all households, #39 highest)

#14. Maryland

- Single-parent households: 155,582 (6.8% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 127,870 (5.6% of all households, #10 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 27,712 (1.2% of all households, #35 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 439,055 (19.1% of all households, #14 highest)

#13. Tennessee

- Single-parent households: 182,430 (6.8% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 146,733 (5.5% of all households, #11 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 35,697 (1.3% of all households, #23 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 461,559 (17.3% of all households, #32 highest)

#12. North Carolina

- Single-parent households: 274,487 (6.8% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 226,955 (5.6% of all households, #9 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 47,532 (1.2% of all households, #32 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 716,925 (17.8% of all households, #26 highest)

#11. Washington D.C.

- Single-parent households: 21,228 (6.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 18,217 (5.9% of all households, #8 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 3,011 (1.0% of all households, #51 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 30,409 (9.8% of all households, #51 highest)

#10. New Mexico

- Single-parent households: 56,543 (7.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 44,225 (5.5% of all households, #13 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 12,318 (1.5% of all households, #7 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 116,880 (14.7% of all households, #50 highest)

#9. Nevada

- Single-parent households: 80,568 (7.0% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 60,752 (5.3% of all households, #19 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 19,816 (1.7% of all households, #1 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 193,514 (16.9% of all households, #36 highest)

#8. South Carolina

- Single-parent households: 139,613 (7.1% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 118,776 (6.0% of all households, #6 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 20,837 (1.1% of all households, #42 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 318,923 (16.1% of all households, #42 highest)

#7. Oklahoma

- Single-parent households: 106,678 (7.1% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 82,662 (5.5% of all households, #12 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 24,016 (1.6% of all households, #3 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 281,367 (18.7% of all households, #19 highest)

#6. Alabama

- Single-parent households: 135,930 (7.2% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 115,418 (6.1% of all households, #5 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 20,512 (1.1% of all households, #43 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 315,140 (16.6% of all households, #40 highest)

#5. Arkansas

- Single-parent households: 85,471 (7.3% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 69,852 (6.0% of all households, #7 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 15,619 (1.3% of all households, #27 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 207,198 (17.9% of all households, #25 highest)

#4. Texas

- Single-parent households: 780,625 (7.7% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 640,866 (6.3% of all households, #4 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 139,759 (1.4% of all households, #10 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 2,279,656 (22.3% of all households, #2 highest)

#3. Georgia

- Single-parent households: 308,490 (7.9% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 261,320 (6.7% of all households, #3 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 47,170 (1.2% of all households, #33 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 733,323 (18.9% of all households, #17 highest)

#2. Louisiana

- Single-parent households: 147,074 (8.4% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 123,528 (7.1% of all households, #2 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 23,546 (1.3% of all households, #25 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 279,997 (16.0% of all households, #43 highest)

#1. Mississippi

- Single-parent households: 97,568 (8.8% of all households)

--- Single mom households: 85,434 (7.7% of all households, #1 highest among states)

--- Single dad households: 12,134 (1.1% of all households, #45 highest)

- Married couple with kids households: 180,753 (16.3% of all households, #41 highest)