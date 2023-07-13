🥫Food insecurity rates in Central Florida

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

More than 10% of Americans experienced a lack of regular access to affordable and nutritious food in 2021, according to data from Feeding America.

Food insecurity is more prevalent in rural areas than in metro areas and disproportionately affects Black and Latino households.

Regionally, the highest food insecurity rate can be found in the South — 11.4%. Food insecurity has far-reaching implications, from chronic health issues to an individual’s ability to finish schooling.

Stacker compiled food insecurity rates in Brevard County using data from Feeding America. Food insecurity statistics are as of 2021.

Brevard County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 9.9%

- Insecure population: 59,500 people

- Cost per meal: $4.02

- Annual food budget shortfall: $42,265,000 Flagler County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 10.0%

- Insecure population: 11,410 people

- Cost per meal: $4.12

- Annual food budget shortfall: $8,311,000 Lake County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 10.0%

- Insecure population: 37,650 people

- Cost per meal: $3.90

- Annual food budget shortfall: $25,964,000 Marion County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 11.4%

- Insecure population: 42,130 people

- Cost per meal: $3.75

- Annual food budget shortfall: $27,885,000 Orange County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 10.2%

- Insecure population: 143,600 people

- Cost per meal: $4.01

- Annual food budget shortfall: $101,677,000 Osceola County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 10.8%

- Insecure population: 40,960 people

- Cost per meal: $3.73

- Annual food budget shortfall: $26,985,000 Seminole County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 8.4%

- Insecure population: 39,280 people

- Cost per meal: $4.14

- Annual food budget shortfall: $28,701,000 Sumter County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 10.3%

- Insecure population: 13,130 people

- Cost per meal: $4.09

- Annual food budget shortfall: $9,498,000 Polk County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 11.2%

- Insecure population: 80,140 people

- Cost per meal: $3.78

- Annual food budget shortfall: $53,511,000 Volusia County food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 11.3%

- Insecure population: 61,990 people

- Cost per meal: $3.93

- Annual food budget shortfall: $43,096,000 Florida food insecurity by the numbers

- Insecurity rate: 10.6%

- Insecure population: 2,314,370 people

- Cost per meal: $3.75

- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,533,552,000

