👴🏿👵🏻States where people live the longest

#25. Maine

- Average life expectancy: 78.6

- Total seniors in the state: 297,101 (21.7% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #12

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.0

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female

--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.4% Black or African American, 0.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#24. Maryland

- Average life expectancy: 78.6

- Total seniors in the state: 1,003,383 (16.3% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #13

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.1

--- Breakdown by sex: 43.7% male, 56.3% female

--- Breakdown by race: 63.2% White, 25.0% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 5.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#23. Illinois

- Average life expectancy: 78.6

- Total seniors in the state: 2,103,309 (16.6% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #27

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.0

--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female

--- Breakdown by race: 74.9% White, 11.4% Black or African American, 7.9% Hispanic or Latino, 4.8% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native

#22. Iowa

- Average life expectancy: 78.7

- Total seniors in the state: 567,581 (17.8% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #23

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.1

--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female

--- Breakdown by race: 94.8% White, 1.3% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#21. North Dakota

- Average life expectancy: 78.8

- Total seniors in the state: 123,840 (16.0% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #20

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.0

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.8% male, 53.2% female

--- Breakdown by race: 95.4% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.5% Asian, 1.9% Native American or Alaska Native

#20. Wisconsin

- Average life expectancy: 78.9

- Total seniors in the state: 1,054,247 (17.9% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #10

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.8

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.3% male, 53.7% female

--- Breakdown by race: 92.4% White, 3.1% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#19. Nebraska

- Average life expectancy: 79.0

- Total seniors in the state: 322,833 (16.4% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #21

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.9

--- Breakdown by sex: 45.8% male, 54.2% female

--- Breakdown by race: 91.5% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#18. Arizona

- Average life expectancy: 79.1

- Total seniors in the state: 1,333,985 (18.3% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #32

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.4

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.4% male, 53.6% female

--- Breakdown by race: 79.7% White, 2.5% Black or African American, 13.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 2.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#17. Virginia

- Average life expectancy: 79.1

- Total seniors in the state: 1,406,480 (16.3% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #31

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.0

--- Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female

--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 16.2% Black or African American, 3.4% Hispanic or Latino, 5.1% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#16. Idaho

- Average life expectancy: 79.2

- Total seniors in the state: 314,010 (16.5% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #34

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.8

--- Breakdown by sex: 47.6% male, 52.4% female

--- Breakdown by race: 91.6% White, 0.2% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.8% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native

#15. Rhode Island

- Average life expectancy: 79.4

- Total seniors in the state: 200,201 (18.3% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #4

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.4

--- Breakdown by sex: 44.3% male, 55.7% female

--- Breakdown by race: 86.4% White, 3.2% Black or African American, 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#14. New Jersey

- Average life expectancy: 79.5

- Total seniors in the state: 1,563,621 (16.9% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #25

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.2

--- Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female

--- Breakdown by race: 70.6% White, 10.0% Black or African American, 11.2% Hispanic or Latino, 7.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#13. New Hampshire

- Average life expectancy: 79.6

- Total seniors in the state: 267,741 (19.3% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #10

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.7

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female

--- Breakdown by race: 95.0% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 1.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native

#12. Vermont

- Average life expectancy: 79.7

- Total seniors in the state: 133,173 (20.6% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #18

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.6

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.9% male, 53.1% female

--- Breakdown by race: 95.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 0.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#11. Utah

- Average life expectancy: 79.7

- Total seniors in the state: 388,120 (11.6% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #33

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.7

--- Breakdown by sex: 47.2% male, 52.8% female

--- Breakdown by race: 89.9% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 6.3% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native

#10. Oregon

- Average life expectancy: 79.7

- Total seniors in the state: 789,896 (18.6% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #29

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.8

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female

--- Breakdown by race: 88.2% White, 1.0% Black or African American, 4.1% Hispanic or Latino, 3.0% Asian, 0.6% Native American or Alaska Native

#9. Florida

- Average life expectancy: 79.7

- Total seniors in the state: 4,598,996 (21.1% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #38

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.9

--- Breakdown by sex: 45.5% male, 54.5% female

--- Breakdown by race: 73.7% White, 8.9% Black or African American, 16.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#8. Colorado

- Average life expectancy: 80.0

- Total seniors in the state: 880,167 (15.1% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #9

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.5

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.5% male, 53.5% female

--- Breakdown by race: 83.6% White, 2.7% Black or African American, 10.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.3% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native

#7. Connecticut

- Average life expectancy: 80.1

- Total seniors in the state: 649,172 (18.0% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #3

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.4

--- Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female

--- Breakdown by race: 82.5% White, 6.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#6. Massachusetts

- Average life expectancy: 80.2

- Total seniors in the state: 1,216,447 (17.4% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #2

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.2

--- Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female

--- Breakdown by race: 84.5% White, 4.3% Black or African American, 5.2% Hispanic or Latino, 4.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#5. Washington

- Average life expectancy: 80.2

- Total seniors in the state: 1,251,640 (16.2% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #15

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.7

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female

--- Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 2.1% Black or African American, 3.8% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native

#4. New York

- Average life expectancy: 80.3

- Total seniors in the state: 3,477,337 (17.5% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #6

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.3

--- Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female

--- Breakdown by race: 68.0% White, 11.8% Black or African American, 12.0% Hispanic or Latino, 7.3% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native

#3. Minnesota

- Average life expectancy: 80.4

- Total seniors in the state: 959,272 (16.8% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #1

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 72.9

--- Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female

--- Breakdown by race: 91.9% White, 2.4% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 2.2% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#2. California

- Average life expectancy: 81.1

- Total seniors in the state: 5,964,526 (15.2% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #8

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.1

--- Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female

--- Breakdown by race: 55.8% White, 5.1% Black or African American, 21.8% Hispanic or Latino, 16.6% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native

#1. Hawaii

- Average life expectancy: 82.3

- Total seniors in the state: 282,567 (19.6% of state population)

- Health care for seniors rank: #22

- Senior demographics:

--- Median age: 73.5

--- Breakdown by sex: 45.9% male, 54.1% female

--- Breakdown by race: 27.2% White, 0.9% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 51.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native