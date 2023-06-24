ORLANDO, Fla. – Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends.
This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.
The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.
As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.
No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Orlando using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.
#30. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Rating: 4.0/5 (765 reviews)
- Price level: $$$
- Address: 7858 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 100 Orlando, FL 32819
- Categories: Japanese, Barbecue, Asian Fusion
#29. The Polite Pig
- Rating: 4.0/5 (1478 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1536 Buena Vista Dr Orlando, FL 32830
- Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Smokehouse
#28. Korean Gogi Grill
- Rating: 4.0/5 (310 reviews)
- Price level: $$$
- Address: 7800 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 300 Orlando, FL 32819
- Categories: Barbecue, Korean
#27. Korea House Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0/5 (386 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 4501 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Korean, Barbecue
#26. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ- Orlando
- Rating: 4.5/5 (40 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1737 S Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32806
- Categories: Barbecue, Hot Dogs
#25. Bulgogi House
- Rating: 4.5/5 (245 reviews)
- Price level: $$$
- Address: 705 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32804
- Categories: Korean, Barbecue
#24. 818 Heat - Hot Pot & BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (52 reviews)
- Address: 4898 S Kirkman Rd Orlando, FL 32811
- Categories: Hot Pot, Barbecue, Seafood
#23. Mission BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (171 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 6324 S Semoran Blvd Orlando, FL 32822
- Categories: Barbecue, Smokehouse, Sandwiches
#22. Dexter's Birdland
- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 595 W Church St Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Chicken Wings, Barbecue, Sandwiches
#21. Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (83 reviews)
- Address: 5655 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
- Categories: Hot Pot, Korean, Barbecue
#20. Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa
- Rating: 4.5/5 (2257 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1326 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Barbecue, Latin American, Southern
#19. Up in Smoke BBQ Orlando
- Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32809
- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue
#18. Jerkman BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)
- Address: 758 S Ivey Ln Orlando, FL 32811
- Categories: Chicken Wings, Cheesesteaks, Barbecue
#17. Smokey Jay's BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)
- Address: 9318 E Colonial Dr Ste A-9 Orlando, FL 32817
- Categories: Southern, Barbecue
#16. TQ's Island Grill
- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)
- Address: 601 Virginia Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue
#15. El Asador Orlando BBQ
- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 9753 S Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32837
- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue
#14. Kenny and Denny's On The Fly
- Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: Orlando, FL 32801
- Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches
#13. Smoke & Donuts
- Rating: 4.5/5 (98 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 601 N Primrose Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Food Trucks, Donuts, Barbecue
#12. Pete's Famous BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (25 reviews)
- Address: 4334 Columbia St Orlando, FL 32811
- Categories: Barbecue
#11. 818 Heat Hot Pot & BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)
- Address: 13605 S Apopka Vineland Rd Ste 101 Orlando, FL 32821
- Categories: Hot Pot, Barbecue
#10. The Mongolorian BBQ
- Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2217 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Barbecue, Asian Fusion, Mongolian
#9. Jesse's Rib Shack
- Rating: 4.5/5 (16 reviews)
- Address: 2202 W Pine St Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Barbecue, Seafood
#8. BBB Tofu House
- Rating: 4.5/5 (273 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 5140 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32808
- Categories: Korean, Barbecue
#7. Barbeque Boyz
- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)
- Address: 6801 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810
- Categories: Barbecue
#6. Priceless Bar-B-Que
- Rating: 4.5/5 (6 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue
#5. K-BBQ & Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5 (65 reviews)
- Address: 5101 E Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Korean, Barbecue
#4. Uncle Tony's Backyard Bbq
- Rating: 5.0/5 (98 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 6807 South Orange Ave Ste 110 Orlando, FL 32809
- Categories: Barbecue, Comfort Food, American (New)
#3. St Vic's Smoke Shack
- Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)
- Address: 1858 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804
- Categories: Barbecue
#2. Brock's Florida Barbecue
- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)
- Address: Orlando, FL 32805
- Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks
#1. Hands of a Craftsman
- Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: Orlando, FL 32803
- Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks
