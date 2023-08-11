🌡️ TELL US: How are you beating the heat?

CENTRAL FLORIDA, Fla. – Are you feeling the heat?

Apparently everyone is. Global temperatures have reached its hottest ever over the summer, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project.

Florida has seen record-breaking heat in the past few weeks, prompting heat advisories for the entire Central Florida region.

Expect a high temperature of 97 in Orlando on Friday, with the heat index climbing to 112 degrees. The average high temperature on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 98, set in 2007. You can keep up with all the scorching temps, advisories and more with the News 6 Pinpoint Accurate Weather Team HERE.

So, what are you doing to survive the scorching temperatures? Some put a little salt in their water to get some extra electrolytes, while others are freezing damp cloths for a quick cool-down after some time outdoors. Tell us in the survey below or post a photo/video to our PinIt page under the “weather” category. We appreciate any and all strategies for staying cool... (even the weird ones)!

Do you have strategies to cut costs on your power bill? We’d love to hear all your tips and tricks during this excessive heat wave we’re dealing with.

We may share your responses during our newscasts.