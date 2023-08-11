Dangerous heat lingers in Central Florida. New record highs possible

ORLANDO, Fla. – High temperatures across Central Florida will once again be in the upper 90s, prompting a heat advisory for the entire region.

Expect a high temperature of 97 in Orlando on Friday, with the heat index climbing to 112 degrees. The average high temperature on this date in Orlando is 92. The record high is 98, set in 2007.

The record high in Sanford is also 98, set in 2006, but that could be topped on Friday, with a high of 99 expected. Other areas could also reach record highs.

The heat advisory lasts until 7 p.m.

Rain chances will be at 30% Friday, 50% Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

The heat wave will continue into the weekend as a big ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is pressing down and compressing the air, causing extreme heat.

Saturday’s high in Orlando could hit 98.

Low 90s are expected by the end of next week.

We are not pinpointing anything in the tropics.