Air conditioner working overtime in this heat? How to cut costs, say utility companies

Utility and air maintenance companies are giving advice to consumers on how to save as a record-breaking heatwave sweeps through Central Florida.

“It’s all hands on deck right now,” said Joe Strada, who owns and operates Strada Electric and Security. He says the extreme heat is causing a surge in his business as calls for service increased.

“It’s very important to maintain the unit, the coil because dirt and debris can get in here,” Strada said.

Strada says it’s key for homeowners to maintain their A/C units since they’re being used more than normal.

This includes keeping your thermostat on your preferred temperature instead of changing it to cut costs.

“It’s so hot that’ll take so long to cool down,” said Strada, “You should be cleaning the filters, and doing a full maintenance of your air conditioning system so it’s working like a brand-new unit.”

In Osceola County, Kissimmee Utility Authority says the heat set a new energy use record Wednesday.

“It’s likely going to happen again today and KUA reported a system peak of 445 megawatts,” said Tiffany Henderson, director of corporate communications for KUA.

Breaking that number down, Henderson says the average house uses just 1 megawatt over the course of a month.

“All four of our generating units at our Cane Island plant have been working efficiently through this heat wave and again we are prepared to take on even more peaks,” Henderson.

OUC also said they are making sure their workers are staying safe as the demand for energy has also increased.

The utility company sent out this statement:

“Amid the high temperatures, employees’ safety remains a top priority at OUC. In addition to providing educational sessions throughout the year to inform employees about heat-related illnesses, we’re continuing to issue employee reminders and resources about the dangers of Heat Illness, warning signs, and safety tips.”

OUC also suggests these tips to help cut energy costs overall:

Clear your dryer vent regularly to prevent fires and improve efficiency.

Check your water heater temperature to ensure it’s set to no more than 125 degrees.

Replace dirty or clogged A/C filters.

Instead of the A/C, use ceiling fans to feel cooler in the room you’re occupying. Make sure fans are turning counter-clockwise, but don’t forget to turn them off when the room is empty.

Longer-term energy-saving solutions include:

Is your A/C unit the right size for your home? Rebates may be available if you replace the unit.

Consider upgrading to a smart thermostat. These devices can help save up to 10% on cooling costs.

Upgrading to ENERGY STAR® energy-efficient windows can reduce energy bills. Heat gain and heat loss through windows are responsible for 25% to 30% of residential heating and cooling energy use.

See if your utility company offers free home energy efficiency audits.

Strada says in addition to closing drapes and curtains to save energy costs, It’s time people make sure their paddle or ceiling fans are in the proper setting.

“Now you want to move the air down for cooling and there is a motor switch that you need to set,” said Strada.

You can access that switch on the side of a ceiling or paddle fan, j ust make sure the air is being pushed down instead of up.

For more tools to help save energy and money, visit ouc.com/waystosave.

