⛽ How gas prices have changed in Orlando in the last week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices in metros across the country are higher than they were a year ago on average and remain more or less at a plateau.

The cost of oil has hovered above $90 a barrel since early September, keeping prices at the pump stubbornly higher.

Costs for crude oil are the biggest influencer of gas prices since it’s the biggest input in our gasoline. The transition away from summer fuel blends meant to curb emissions in hot weather could bring prices down in the coming weeks, according to analysts.

”Motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in the Orlando metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of Oct. 2.

Orlando by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.39

--- Florida average: $3.48

- Week change: -$0.16 (-4.6%)

- Year change: +$0.17 (+5.2%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22) - Diesel current price: $4.52

- Week change: -$0.07 (-1.4%)

- Year change: -$0.09 (-1.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.70 (6/11/22) Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.29

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.28

#3. Ventura, CA: $6.26 Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Albany, GA: $3.08

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $3.09

#3. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $3.10

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: