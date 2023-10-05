🎶 Top 25 songs in Orlando on Shazam in the past week

#25. Last Resort (Reimagined)

- Artist: Falling In Reverse

- Album: Last Resort (Reimagined) - Single

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 4:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#24. Cruel Summer

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Album: Lover

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:58

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#23. We Didn't Start The Fire

- Artist: Fall Out Boy

- Album: We Didn't Start The Fire - Single

- Genres: Alternative, Rock

- Length: 3:36

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

#22. fukumean

- Artist: Gunna

- Album: a Gift & a Curse

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#21. WHERE SHE GOES

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: WHERE SHE GOES - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#20. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: Daylight (Reimagined) - EP

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 23 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 52 other metros

#19. Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix)

- Artist: My Chemical Romance

- Album: Welcome to the Black Parade (Steve Aoki 10th Anniversary Remix) - Single

- Genres: Dance, Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative

- Length: 3:30

#18. What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"]

- Artist: Billie Eilish

- Album: What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Single

- Genres: Alternative, Soundtrack

- Length: 3:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

#17. AMARGURA

- Artist: KAROL G

- Album: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:51

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#16. Back to your Place

- Artist: October London

- Album: The Rebirth of Marvin

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Electronic, Electronica

- Length: 3:23

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 12 other metros

--- Top five song in 15 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

#15. Dientes

- Artist: J Balvin, USHER & DJ Khaled

- Album: Dientes - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#14. Classy 101

- Artist: Feid & Young Miko

- Album: Classy 101 - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 3:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#13. LALA

- Artist: Myke Towers

- Album: LA VIDA ES UNA

- Genres: Latin, Urbano latino

- Length: 3:18

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in seven other metros

#12. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 31 other metros

--- Top three song in 74 other metros

--- Top five song in 106 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 142 other metros

#11. Used To Be Young

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Album: Used To Be Young - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:11

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 25 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros

#10. vampire

- Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

- Album: GUTS

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in nine other metros

--- Top 20 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#9. Lil Boo Thang

- Artist: Paul Russell

- Album: Lil Boo Thang - Single

- Genres: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:54

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 18 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

#8. Steal The Show (From "Elemental")

- Artist: Lauv

- Album: Steal The Show (From "Elemental") - Single

- Genres: Soundtrack

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 17 other metros

#7. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 132 other metros

#6. Better Place (From TROLLS Band Together)

- Artist: *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

- Album: TROLLS Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Pop, Children's Music

- Length: 3:37

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#5. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in 10 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 111 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 126 other metros

#4. UN PREVIEW

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: UN PREVIEW - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#3. Good Good

- Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

- Album: COMING HOME

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

- Length: 4:07

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 15 other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 38 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 43 other metros

#2. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 69 other metros

--- Top five song in 91 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#1. Paint The Town Red

- Artist: Doja Cat

- Album: Scarlet

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 3:50

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 18 other metros

--- Top three song in 36 other metros

--- Top five song in 46 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 51 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.