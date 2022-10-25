Amazon to let customers pay with Venmo

Amazon has a new way to pay – Venmo.
Amazon says starting Black Friday everyone will be able to use Venmo funds at checkout.
The move is the latest example of Amazon looking to expand its checkout payment options for customers.
Last year it started a buy-now-pay-later option.
Venmo started as a way to send money between people and now it’s got tens of millions of users, a credit card, some cryptocurrencies, and it’s accepted by other major businesses.
