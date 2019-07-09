Here's how you can relive the Apollo 11 launch at Kennedy Space Center

The American flag heralded the launch of Apollo 11, the first Lunar landing mission, on July 16, 1969. The massive Saturn V rocket lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - We weren't all lucky enough to witness the historic Apollo 11 launch in 1969 but as the 50th anniversary approaches, the Kennedy Space Center has an event designed to make you feel as if you were there.

The Visitor Complex will host the Apollo 11 Launch Flashback Event on July 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m. Guests will get a play-by-play of the launch sequence at KSC 50 years ago, thanks to archival CBS television footage from the historic occasion.

Attendees will begin the experience by boarding buses at the Visitor Complex for a ride to the Apollo/Saturn V Center, where they'll spend time learning about the dozen lunar missions in the Moon Tree Garden. From there, they'll be taken to the Banana Creek Launch Viewing area to gander at vintage cars -- including Neil Armstrong's blue Corvette -- and munch on a catered breakfast.

Special Apollo guests will address the audience as the 9:32 a.m. launch time approaches. When the moment comes, footage from the momentous launch will be displayed on the jumbo monitor for spectators in the bleachers to enjoy.

To commemorate the experience, patrons will receive a Pepsi hand fan, Apollo 11 trading cards, a 50th anniversary booklet, an exclusive Moon Pie product, an Apollo lanyard and badge and a collectible pin.

NASA Apollo Moon Landing Astronaut Neil Armstrong did something no one had ever done before. On July 20, 1969, he set foot on the moon. Photograph is courtesy of NASA History Office and the NASA JSC Media Services Center.

The event does require separate tickets, which are $175 for adults, $150 for children and $157.50 for annual passholders.

The fun continues for the rest of the day at the Kennedy Space Center.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., space fans are invited to help build and launch a record number of air rockets as part of a Global Launch event in the Junior Astronaut Activity Tent in the Rock Garden.

The Rock Garden will also be the locale for a Duran Duran concert slated to begin that evening at 8 p.m. DJ Evalicious will take the stage first and then the headliner will wow fans at starting at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $300 and do not include early admission to the Visitor Complex.

Because no launch is complete without a landing, the One Giant Leap Celebration will be held on July 20, exactly 50 years after astronauts set foot on the moon. Guests who are willing to purchase a $50 add-on ticket will get to snack on hors d’oeuvres while watching lunar landing video.

Expect to receive special anniversary gifts and pose for one of the special photo opportunities.

A Welcome Home Celebration on July 24 will round out the festivities. Family-friendly activities will be hosted in the Rock Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Footage from the splashdown will be played twice during the day and presentations will be given at 12:20 p.m. and 3:20 p.m.

For more information about the happenings, click here to visit KSC's special events page.

