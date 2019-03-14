'She just died:' 911 calls released in 9-year-old girl's death

ORLANDO, Fla. - A recently released 911 call may shed light on how a 9-year-old girl died at an Orlando apartment complex last month.

Orlando police said they were called to a complex on Millennia Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 and transported the child to a hospital, where she died.

On Thursday, police identified the girl as Tayanam Jean-Paul but her cause of death has not been released and authorities have not said if there is an active investigation.

A neighbor who called 911 said initially that the mother told her Jean-Paul was sleeping before she died.

"She just laid down and she just died," the woman told a 911 operator.

Screaming and crying can be heard in the background of the call as the operator tries to gather more information.

"She's just laying down on the couch and there's white, white stuff coming from her mouth, her nose and then she just laid down, she just died," the woman said.

The woman said the Shingle Creek Elementary School student was not breathing and her body was numb.

It isn't until about five minutes into the call that the woman indicated why Jean-Paul might have suffered a medical episode.

"She drank bleach, (inaudible) she drank bleach. She drank a lot of bleach," the woman said.

It's unclear at this point if Jean-Paul actually drank bleach or if something else was to blame for her death.

Records show that less than two hours after the initial 911 call was made, someone from the medical examiner's office called the Orlando Police Department to speak with the lead detective investigating the incident.

At that point, no detective had been assigned. Police officials said Thursday after the 911 calls were released that they could not provide any further updates.

The day after Jean-Paul's death, an Orlando Police Department public information officer said the department would investigate to determine if there was anything suspicious.

"Any time you have a child, especially that young, die is unfortunate. So, like I said, we have to look at this through every angle and not necessarily start crossing stuff off ahead of time," Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

