1 killed, 3 injured in three-vehicle crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - One person is dead and three others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Ocala, officials said.

Officials with the Ocala Fire Department said the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 40 near Northeast 25th Avenue.

Crews found a red Hyundai and a white Ford flipped onto their roofs. A blue Mustang was also involved in the crash, officials said.

According to Fire Department officials, the driver of the Hyundai, which was against a power pole, was trapped in the vehicle. The driver, whose name has not been released, died of their injuries, officials said.

The driver and passenger of the white Ford were thrown from their vehicle following the initial crash, Fire Department officials said. They were taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Officials said the driver of the Mustang was also transported. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

In addition to the Ocala Fire Department, the Ocala Police Department, Marion County Fire Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

