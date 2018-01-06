1 dead, another injured in Titusville shooting, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Police said one person died and another was injured in a Titusville shooting following a dispute at 1155 Milton Street, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Police arrived at the scene just before 11:00 p.m. Friday, where they found one victim on the driveway. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, the report stated.

A second gunshot victim, believed by police to have been involved in the shooting, arrived at the hospital a short time later, according to Florida Today. He was transported to a trauma center via helicopter for life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a dispute between several people, according to reports.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.

