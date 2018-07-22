FHP: 1 dead in possible roadrage crash on 528 in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - One person is dead and police are looking for a driver that fled the scene after a crash on the 528 beachline expressway along mile marker 49 in Merritt Island on Saturday.

All lanes were closed after a crash between a Mustang, a red passenger vehicle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the Mustang and the red passenger vehicle were traveling eastbound on SR 528 and were involved in road rage.

The front of the red passenger vehicle struck the rear of the Mustang and then the driver fled the scene.

After the initial impact, the Mustang traveled into the westbound lanes and was struck by an SUV.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the hospital. A passenger riding in the vehicle is in critical condition at Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Troopers are looking for a red passenger vehicle with an “endless summer” license plate.

It also had a sticker on the back -- “Hammock Kippy.”

