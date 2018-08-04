1 person hospitalized in Titusville shooting, police say

(Photo courtesy of the Titusville Police Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Titusville, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on South Street in the area of Isaac Campbell Park.

Police said a male victim was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Titusville police detectives are investigating. Police said the shooting scene was secure.

