1 person hospitalized in Titusville shooting, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Titusville, police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting on South Street in the area of Isaac Campbell Park.
Police said a male victim was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Titusville police detectives are investigating. Police said the shooting scene was secure.
