Victim identified in Mims car fire, cause of death ruled as homicide

MIMS, Fla. - The victim discovered in a burning vehicle on Monday has been identified by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Tony Shaniel Butler, of Titusville. Authorities said his death has been ruled a homicide.

BCSO officials said the car was found around 3 p.m. Monday in a wooded area in Mims on Bethune Avenue, south of Wylie Avenue. Butler's body was discovered after the flames were extinguished, according to officials.

Once an autopsy was conducted on Butler, authorities were able to rule his death a homicide. It is unclear if he was killed before being put in the car or if the car fire was the cause of death.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to call BCSO at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

