Sleeping woman wakes up to flames at Orange County apartment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Orange County that left at least one person injured, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of the fire at the Cranes Landing apartments on Goldenrod Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

According to fire officials, three people were rescued from at least two different apartments. Witnesses at the scene said it was a bottom unit that caught fire and prompted an evacuation of the building.

The woman who lives in that unit was in serious condition when she was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, crews said. Fire officials said she is expected to be OK.

The other two victims who had to be rescued lived above the woman in the apartment that caught fire, officials said.

#breaking: One building being evacuated at Cranes Landing. Witnesses say bottom unit was on fire @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/h0OyzEjofd — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) October 16, 2019

Fire crews said at least five cats were also saved from the fire.

According to fire officials, the woman was sleeping when the fire started. Officials said the fire was put out within 10 minutes.

Details on what sparked the fire and how much damage it caused were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.