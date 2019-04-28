100-year-old man dies after crash in Brevard County, troopers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 100-year-old man is dead following a crash in Brevard County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Suzzane Clark was driving a van westbound on Wickham Road when she came up to cars that were stopped in the roadway.

A family of sandhill cranes was crossing Wickham Road and traffic had stopped to let the birds get to the other side of the road.

Clark swerved to go around the stopped cars, then noticed the cranes in the roadway. She then swerved back into the vehicles that were stopped, troopers said.

The van crashed into a stopped BMW, driven by Brian Giantonio, 63, which was pushed into a Toyota Avalon, driven by Deliece White, 63.

The passenger in the van, a 100-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers said Clark and Giantonio had serious injuries after the crash and White received minor injuries.

According to troopers the sandhill cranes were not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

