2 people killed in home invasion in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a home invasion early Friday, according to officials from the Palm Bay Police Department.

PBPD spokesman Steve Bland said that around 1 a.m., a home invasion occurred on the 900 block of Cotorro Road in Palm Bay. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, Bland said.

The names of the victims, who police described as elderly, have not been released. Bland said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

