VIDEO: 2 semitrucks collide, causing major fire on I-95 in Brevard

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla. - Emergency crews were working to put out the flames Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer caught fire in Brevard County, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Officials said two tractor-trailers collided on I-95, just south of Malabar Road, causing one of them to burst into flames.

The flames and heavy smoke could be seen on traffic cameras around 5:15 p.m.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue crews were also working to put out the fire.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or what may have caused it.

