ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's officials are investigating a double shooting Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.

The shooting was reported at the Woodhill Apartments in the 7400 block of Woodhill Park Drive in Orlando.

Deputies said two victims suffered gunshot wounds, and a search is underway for the shooter.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.