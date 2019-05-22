Students arrested after text threat at Westridge Middle School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Less than a day after a text message threat prompted a substantial law enforcement presence at Westridge Middle School, two students have been arrested, officials said.

A spokesman from Orange County Public Schools released a recorded message sent to the campus community Wednesday afternoon, notifying them of the arrests.

Deputies on Wednesday said Collisa Myrie, 14, sent text messages threatening to shoot up the school.

"Law enforcement has investigated, identified and arrested a student in connection with the false threat. While looking into the original allegations, the Orange County Sheriff's Office discovered that another student had also made a threat against the school and has also been arrested," principal Matt Turner said in a recorded message.

Deputies said Tuesday evening that a faculty member received a text message threatening violence at the school and then about 10 minutes later received another text saying the violence would happen very soon.

About 20 patrol vehicles responded to the school. Staff was removed from the buildings and the campus was deemed safe, officials said.

"Parents, I urge you to talk to your students about making good decisions with only a few days remaining in the school year," Turner said.

Deputies identified the second student as 15-year-old Cicero Williams. They said he texted someone a threat to shoot up the school on Friday.

Myrie and Williams are facing felony charges of written threats to kill.

