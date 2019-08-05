2nd victim dies days after shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said one of two Mill Creek Apartment complex workers shot last week by a man who is also accused of killing his wife has died.

Officers responded at 3 p.m. July 31 to the complex on Commander Drive, near South Semoran Boulevard, after receiving calls about shots being fired.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said when officers arrived, 61-year-old Emma Idalia Contreras Cordero was dead and two men who were employed at the apartment complex, Fabio Rodriguez, 68, and Julian Valencia, 40, were injured.

On Monday, police said Roriguez died at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The suspect, Pedro Martinez, remains in the hospital in police custody.

He's facing charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, another first-degree murder charge will likely be filed.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.