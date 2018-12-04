Catastrophic counterfeits: Phony products may be cheap, but also might be dangerous

ORLANDO, Fla. – Any consumer who shops online has probably come across goods that look like the real thing with a price that seems too good to be true, which is probably because it is.

Each year, the U.S. is flooded with millions of counterfeit products, everything from jewelry to clothing to electronics.

A lot of the products come from the Far East, but millions of dollars of seized counterfeit items have also originated from Canada.

It’s one thing to show off a counterfeit Rolex watch or Gucci bag to your friends that you bought online for $50, but what happens when you buy a counterfeit item that poses a threat to your safety?

News 6 Investigator Adrianna Iwasinski looks at one company who put a counterfeit product up against the real deal, and the shocking results of the safety test when the two went head-to-head.