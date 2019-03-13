These are the best french fries in Orlando, according to Redditors

ORLANDO, Fla. – French fries are delicious, and anyone who doesn't like them is wrong. That's just a fact.

Luckily, there's a whole army of Orlando-based Redditors who are willing to not only accept this universal truth, but embrace it.

A recent thread on the link-sharing community site posed a simple question: "Best French fries in Orlando???"

From there, local posters listed their favorite spots for a salty snack, whether they be seasoned or plain, crispy or soft.

Below is a list of the contenders they came up with, not including chains, arranged based on how many upvotes they received.

Rosemary truffle fries from Toasted

While this family-owned eatery is known for its grilled cheese sandwiches, the fries are nothing to balk at either. The rosemary truffle fries were the obvious crowd favorite, earning more upvotes than any other option listed and there's a reason for that. These fries are not only delicious, but also vegan. If you're feeling extra saucy, get them smothered in cheese. Read the full menu here.

Truffle parmesan fries from Enzian Theater

A movie theater isn't usually a place that comes to mind when ranking french fries, but the Enzian isn't your normal theater. It's tucked away in Maitland and offers new independent releases, as well as cult classics, all while moviegoers dine and sip on drinks. Forget the popcorn, flicks and fries is where it's at. Read the full menu here.

Fries from Hot Dog Heaven

This one's a local favorite, and if you haven't been yet, here's your excuse. Hot dogs, french fries and ice cream are all this Orlando staple offers, but what Hot Dog Heaven does, it does well. The no-frills fries are exactly what you'd expect and even come served up in a little paper takeout bag if you don't opt to get them in a basket. Read the full menu here.

Frites at Buster's Bistro

We call them french fries, but in Belgium, the term is frites. No matter the language, this snack is just as good. Buster's Bistro, a Belgian restuarant in Sanford, offers its thick-cut, hand-peeled frites plain, drenched in tikka masala curry sauce, or fried with Tartufo white truffle cream, parmesan and black truffle carpaccio. Read the full menu here.

Jimmy Hula's mojo fries

These fries aren't quite sweet but they're not exactly spicy either. Instead, they offer a nice dose of flavor with an island flair and pair perfectly with tacos or a burger, depending on what you're craving. No matter what you chose, you can't go wrong at this fast-casual restaurant. Read the full menu here.

Fries at Zaza New Cuban Diner

Diners come for the Cuban coffee and stay for the french fries, among other things. Zaza proves that it's not just Americans who love this potato-based treat. Get a serving alongside a Cubano or some vaca frita, then finish it off with something sweet from the bakery. Read the full menu here.

Garlic parmesan fries at Teak

Parmesan and garlic is a match made in heaven, especially when their forces combine in the name of french fries. These fries pack a ton of flavor without being overwhelming. The only downside, according to local Redditors, is that the portion size could be bigger, but then again, these things are so addicting it's hard to get your fill. Read the full menu here.

While plenty of suggestions were thrown out, not all of them got the upvotes necessary to earn a spot toward the top of the post. Below are some honorable mentions: