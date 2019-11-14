Sex offender used Snapchat to communicate with girls, agents say

A registered sex offender sent an inappropriate video to at least one girl and communicated with about a dozen more using Snapchat, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents said they received a tip earlier this month about a sexual video posted to Snapchat by a user claiming to be a 16-year-old boy.

The investigation led authorities to 29-year-old Bobby Moffitt, who admitted to being the owner of the account even though he is a registered sex offender, records show.

Moffitt admitted to sending a video in which he touched himself sexually to a paid cam girl who was likely no older than 16, according to the affidavit.

Agents said Moffitt was also communicating with between 10 and 20 girls who were younger than 18. It’s unknown if those messages were sexual in nature.

Moffitt was arrested on charges of transmitting harmful material to a minor via electronic device and lewd and lascivious exposure.

Records show that in 2014, Moffitt was convicted of lewd and lascivious battery of a 12- to 15-year-old victim, traveling to meet a minor to perform an unlawful sex offense and transmitting harmful material to a minor.