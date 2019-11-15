Orlando officer facing charges of aggravated assault, State Attorney says

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer has been suspended with pay after an allegation was brought against him, according to department officials.

Authorities said they were made aware of the allegation on July 17 and immediately launched an internal investigation.

Gabriel Pagan is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief, according to court documents.

News 6 has requested details on why Pagan is facing the charges.

Details about the nature of the allegation have not been released.

Police said a preliminary investigation was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement so agents could determine if any laws were violated. The FDLE then sent its findings to the State Attorney’s Office.

“OPD is committed to thoroughly investigating all the facts and evidence surrounding this incident. This investigation is active an ongoing. Until an internal investigation is completed not all details or facts about the case will be known,” a department spokesperson said in a news release.

Pagan has been relieved of his law enforcement duties and is not in possession of his credentials and firearm, records show.

He has worked at the department since August 2016.