Authorities searching for Orlando boy, 15, with autism

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy with autism who was last seen in the area of Colonial Plaza Mall in the 2400 block of East Colonial Drive.

Officials said John Baker, who has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old, is 5 feet 11 inches, 150 pounds and has light-colored skin, green eyes and brown hair.

Baker was last seen wearing an Ohio Buckeyes T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.