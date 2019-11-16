Man rams patrol vehicle during pursuit in Apopka, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man hit one deputy in the stolen vehicle he was driving then rammed another during a pursuit in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they saw a stolen vehicle parked at a residence on Midsummer Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and attempted to park it once the driver, William Robinson, returned.

Robinson, 25, hit a deputy with the vehicle then drove off with law enforcement officers following, a news release said.

A pursuit was initiated on Rock Springs Road, right around the same time Robinson rammed a sergeant’s patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

Deputies said the pursuit ended seconds later on Rock Springs Road and Kelly Park Road when Robinson was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Robinson ran from the vehicle but was quickly taken into custody, records show.

A spokeswoman said the deputies did not suffer any serious injuries.

Robinson is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle, grand theft motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, driving with a revoked license and resisting an officer without violence.