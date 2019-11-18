68ºF

Fill A Bag station for beach cleanup installed at New Smyrna Beach

Station is located at Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Environment, Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY – Volusia County is trying another method to keep New Smyrna Beach clean.

A Fill A Bag station will be installed at Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park on South Atlantic Avenue.

The station provides beachgoers with buckets to collect trash and debris when they make a trip to the beach.

Another location will be installed at Silver Beach in the next few weeks.

Anyone who uses the station is encouraged to use the #FillABag on social media to help spread the word.

The Fill A Bag idea was started in Key Biscayne.

