Man killed in Brevard County crash, troopers say
Man was 46 years old
BREVARD COUNTY – A 46-year-old man was killed Sunday in a Brevard County crash Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was driving northbound on US-1 when he was struck by another vehicle attempting to make a left turn, troopers said.
The man was ejected after his vehicle overturned, troopers said.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.